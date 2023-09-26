On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Two Utes Named To Weekly National Football Honors

Sep 26, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had two Utes named to weekly national honors after dominating defensive and special teams performances.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after making UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore’s life miserable for 60 minutes. Elliss accounted for 3.5 of Utah’s seven total sacks and five of their 11 total tackles for loss.

Punter Jack Bouwmeester was also a force for the Utes, making Ray’s Eight (Ray Guy Award). Bouwmeester was a weapon pinning six of his eight total punts inside the Bruins’ 20-yard line. Bouwmeester had three land inside the 10-yard line while launching two punts over 50 yards.

About The 2023 Utah Football Team

The Utes are just four games into their 2023 campaign and currently sit ranked No. 10 in the country according to the AP Top 25. Perhaps most impressively, Utah has gone 4-0 without a lot of their starters including starting quarterback Cam Rising against three Power Five opponents.

Utah has been able to get by largely because of their defense and special teams play but are hoping to get some key players back as their schedule continues to get harder.

This week Utah will head to Corvallis to take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers before turning their attention to a well-deserved BYE week that will with any luck help the Utes finish getting healthy for the long stretch.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

