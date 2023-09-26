Reports: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

SALT LAKE CITY – According to reports, former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team earlier this week.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson said that Van Noy is expected to join the Ravens practice squad and then the 53-man roster.

I’m told the #Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy. He is expected to go to the practice squad first, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 26, 2023

The signing comes after multiple Baltimore linebackers missed time with injuries early in the season.

Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Malik Hamm are all Ravens linebackers dealing with injuries currently. Bowser and Hamm could potentially return for the upcoming week.

Even tho I wanna play! I’m still blessed. To be with the gang today at The Pat Mcafee show was truly an honor. His trust to put me up next to him today meant a lot. Hope to be back soon if they shall have me back. pic.twitter.com/i6xTpXmTY0 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 22, 2023

In 2022, the Ravens had a 10-7 record and qualified for the postseason, Baltimore fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Kyle Van Noy reportedly visiting Ravens

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Van Noy’s visit with the AFC North franchise on Friday, July 21. Baltimore opens its training camp for veteran players on July 25.

“Veteran free agent Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.”

Veteran free agent Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens, per source. Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2023

Last season, the former BYU star played his first and lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his time season with the Chargers, Van Noy helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against Jacksonville, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

During his NFL career, Van Noy has posted 470 total tackles, 318 solo tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 29 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 128 regular season games.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

