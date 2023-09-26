On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

Sep 26, 2023, 4:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to reports, former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team earlier this week.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson said that Van Noy is expected to join the Ravens practice squad and then the 53-man roster.

The signing comes after multiple Baltimore linebackers missed time with injuries early in the season.

Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Malik Hamm are all Ravens linebackers dealing with injuries currently. Bowser and Hamm could potentially return for the upcoming week.

RELATED: Pat McAfee Celebrates ‘LDS Thursday’ With Guest Host Kyle Van Noy

In 2022, the Ravens had a 10-7 record and qualified for the postseason, Baltimore fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Kyle Van Noy reportedly visiting Ravens

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Van Noy’s visit with the AFC North franchise on Friday, July 21. Baltimore opens its training camp for veteran players on July 25.

“Veteran free agent Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.”

Last season, the former BYU star played his first and lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his time season with the Chargers, Van Noy helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against Jacksonville, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

RELATED: Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy Records Strip Sack, Fumble Recovery Against Rams

During his NFL career, Van Noy has posted 470 total tackles, 318 solo tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 29 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 128 regular season games.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Previewing Utah’s Upcoming 50th-Anniversary Season

The Jazz Notes podcast previews the Utah Jazz's 50th-anniversary season with conversations on the new jerseys, stat predictions, and more!

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

According to reports, former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team twice.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utes Named To Weekly National Football Honors

Utah football had two Utes named to weekly national honors after dominating defensive and special teams performances.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Rolls Out 2023-24 Pac-12 Schedule Pairings

Lynne Roberts and Utah women’s basketball will seek new heights in 2023-24 and now have the Pac-12 pairings they need to prepare for.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule For 2023-24 Season

BYU women's basketball has its schedule for year one in the Big 12 Conference.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington, Oregon Separating Themselves?

The Pac-12 hierarchy got a little clearer in week four as league play opened and teams began to play each other.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Reports: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy