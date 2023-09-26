Jazz Notes: Previewing Utah’s Upcoming 50th-Anniversary Season

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – In 2023-24, the Utah Jazz is celebrating its 50th year as an NBA franchise.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt previewed the season with conversations on the new jerseys, stat predictions, and more!

Throwback Jerseys and New Court

The Jazz unveiled its new ‘Classic’ edition uniforms and matching court on Monday. They revealed the new threads on a social media video in conjunction with arena sponsor Delta.

“Every Jazz fan likes purple,” Anderson said. “Purple is a part of the Jazz’s identity. I hope they wear the Jazz 50 throwback (jersey) as much as possible.”

Jazz Getting In On Lillard Trade?

Damian Lillard has dominated the NBA offseason news cycle after requesting a trade in early July.

Although he looks to go to the Heat or another contender, a three-team trade is likely to ensure that each side gets what they’re looking for.

Utah has already had a pretty productive offseason, drafting three first-rounders and bringing in a high-upside player in John Collins.

The Jazz are rumored to be among the teams interested in Miami guard Tyler Herro.

“I don’t think the Jazz are feasting to go after Tyler Herro,” Anderson said. “Even though, I think he’s a good player. The pendulum has swung too far on Tyler Herro. The dude can play.”

How Will The Season Go?

In a fun twist on stat predictions, the Jazz Notes podcast gave some over/unders on key Utah Jazz stats.

Will the Jazz win 40 games? How much will Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George average? Will Walker Kessler average double-digit rebounds?

“I’m going to take the over,” Holt said. “Just slightly. I can see them in the 40 to 42 wins area. Maybe sneak into that 10th seed and get a postseason appearance.”

NBA basketball will be back in less than two weeks.

The Jazz travel to Hawaii to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a preseason game on October 8.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

