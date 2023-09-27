More than 680,000 bicycle cranks recalled due to crash hazard

SALT LAKE CITY — Because of thousands of parts failures on bicycles that have separated, Shimano cranksets manufactured before July 2019, sold individually and on bicycles, have been recalled.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the cranksets manufactured before July 1, 2019, and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. “Only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation.”

The U.S. recall — with approximately 680,000 units sold — is in conjunction with Canada, that sold an additional 80,000.

The crankset is the portion of the bicycle that attaches to the chain and pedals. These were made by Shimano in Japan and distributed by Shimano North America Bicycle. They have been sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized.

There have been 4,519 reported incidents of cranksets separating with six reported injuries, including broken bones, displaced joints and lacerations. The recalled models have “Ultegra” or “Dura Ace” logos printed on the arm. The affected models were produced before July 2019 and have two letter production codes printed on the backside of the crank arm. The full list is below.

The parts were sold nationwide from January 2012 through August 2023 in the price range of $270 to $1,500.

The affected models have the following two-letter production code on the backside of the crank arm:

KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Click here to read more about the recall.