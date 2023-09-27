On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

More than 680,000 bicycle cranks recalled due to crash hazard

Sep 26, 2023, 7:23 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

Recall: This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace ...

Recall: This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized. (CPSC.gov)

(CPSC.gov)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Because of thousands of parts failures on bicycles that have separated, Shimano cranksets manufactured before July 2019, sold individually and on bicycles, have been recalled.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the cranksets manufactured before July 1, 2019, and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. “Only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation.”

The U.S. recall — with approximately 680,000 units sold — is in conjunction with Canada, that sold an additional 80,000.

a small metal part with serial number visible

The recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers. (CPSC.gov)

The crankset is the portion of the bicycle that attaches to the chain and pedals. These were made by Shimano in Japan and distributed by Shimano North America Bicycle. They have been sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized.

There have been 4,519 reported incidents of cranksets separating with six reported injuries, including broken bones, displaced joints and lacerations. The recalled models have “Ultegra” or “Dura Ace” logos printed on the arm. The affected models were produced before July 2019 and have two letter production codes printed on the backside of the crank arm. The full list is below.

The parts were sold nationwide from January 2012 through August 2023 in the price range of $270 to $1,500.

The affected models have the following two-letter production code on the backside of the crank arm:

KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Click here to read more about the recall.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Park City parking lot...

Katija Stjepovic

Park City to address pedestrian safety, affordable housing

Park City has invited the community to a public meeting Tuesday night to go over the city's hopes to improve the lack of affordable housing along with pedestrian, bike, and transit.

3 hours ago

Wheelwright says a replacement windshield on his Tesla costs around $1,200. Lane assist and adaptiv...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Can your insurance company drop you like a rock for too many replacement windshield claims?

Utah drivers encounter all sorts of elements harsh to windshields, which can easily cause chips and cracks. So, imagine your insurance company dropping you because you replace too many windshields. When it happened to a Utah man, he decided to Get Gephart.

23 hours ago

High school building...

Larry D. Curtis

Davis High secretary admits to more than $82K in unauthorized charges on school cards

A secretary at Davis High School is facing a felony charge of misuse of public money for using school credit cards for her personal expenses.

1 day ago

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction. (Heritage...

Amarachi Orie, CNN

$10,000 bill from Great Depression era sells for $480,000 at auction

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction.

3 days ago

Student loan confusion...

Matt Gephardt

Frustrated student-loan borrowers brace for payments to resume, but they have repayment options

People with student debt have spent the last several years in a political tug-of-war so it's hard to figure out what is and isn't happening. KSL Investigates hopes to answer those questions.

6 days ago

An error message is displayed on a machine at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM ...

Associated Press

Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says

Casino company MGM Resorts International says it has restored computer systems at properties across the U.S.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

More than 680,000 bicycle cranks recalled due to crash hazard