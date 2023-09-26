Cincinnati Coach Has Past Experience Against BYU’s Kedon Slovis

PROVO, Utah – When BYU and Cincinnati were invited to the Big 12 Conference two years ago, both were amid double-digit win seasons. Cincinnati’s year was historic as they became the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff before falling to Alabama.

BYU finished with a 10-win campaign and a Top 25 ranking in the final polls.

A lot has changed since those long-awaited invites came calling for BYU and Cincinnati. BYU’s changes are well-documented around here on the defensive side. Cincinnati lost one of the best coaches in college football when Luke Fickell left Cincy for Wisconsin.

Cincinnati coach respects the history of BYU football

Stepping in for Fickell is Scott Satterfield. The first-year Bearcats coach is a veteran head coach in college football. Before arriving at Cincinnati, Satterfield had an up-and-down tenure at Louisville. Before that, he led the Appalachian State program in its transition from FCS to FBS. He led them to three double-digit win seasons in his five years at App State at the FBS level.

For the first time in Satterfield’s coaching career, he will square off against BYU—a fellow Big 12 newcomer. Despite no history against BYU, Satterfield has respect for the Cougar program.

“BYU this week, a great football team, lot of respect for them,” said Scott Satterfield during his press conference. “They’ve had years of being a really good football team.”

Satterfield’s Cincinnati squad is 2-2 overall the season. Last week, they had a 20-6 setback against high-powered Oklahoma at home. Like BYU, the Bearcats are seeking their first Big 12 victory.

Scott Satterfield faced Kedon Slovis last year

Friday night’s Catfight could be a battle of defenses. But Satterfield views BYU QB Kedon Slovis as a potential difference-maker in the matchup against his stout defensive front that boasts star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

“Offensively, they have a transfer quarterback, [Kedon] Slovis, that we played against last year when he was at Pittsburgh. He is a little bit like Emory [Jones], has been at this his third school and played a lot of ball. Very experienced player, very poised. Throws a really good, catchable ball, probably not going to rattle him with anything that you’re doing defensively. A very solid player and really has helped them get off to the start that they’re on right now.

Last year, Satterfield’s Louisville squad defeated Slovis and his Pitt team 24-10. Slovis finished with 158 passing yards in that game and tossed two interceptions.

“Obviously a different school, but there are some of the same things that he did last year that they are doing again this year. [BYU] has some good skilled wide receivers that have made some great catches. They certainly have some good players that he can get the ball to. I know that they want to get their running game going a little bit more. They’re probably disappointed in how they run the football because that’ll certainly help Slovis. So, we anticipate them trying to get the running game going this week. That always helps the quarterback for sure. Slovis is a good football player. He’s won a ton of football games in his career and, again, great poise and I think that’s the one thing that you will see when we face him.”

Through four games at BYU, Slovis has only tossed two interceptions. One of which was last week in a loss to Kansas that resulted in a pick-six. Slovis has passed for 1,017 yards and has led BYU to a 3-1 start on the season.

“I think there are just very solid football team,” Satterfield said. “You look at their kicking game; their punter is one of the best in the country. He can and they flip fields that way. They play solid defense, and that’s how they’ve been winning games and done some great things.”

Big 12 newcomers looking for their first league win

It’s a big game on Friday for two Big 12 newcomers and Satterfield senses the big opportunity in front of both.

“It’s our second game in Big 12 and we need to win, we need to get a win desperately. For them [BYU] too,” said Satterfield. “Looking at it, we’re both 0-1. You want to try to stay on the top of the Big 12. It’s a big game in that regard. You want to at least get a win. So, you’re sitting there at the 1-1 mark in the Big 12 instead of 0-2. Again, four newcomers, one of us getting a win for sure this week, it’ll certainly be exciting and hopefully, it’s the Bearcats.”

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

