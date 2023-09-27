Clearfield home destroyed in fire; family loses pet

CLEARFIELD — Members of a Utah family were displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft said crews were dispatched to a home near 200 S. 400 East in Clearfield just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed, along with a small garage.

Firefighters had to use a defensive attack until nearby powerlines could be disconnected. Becraft said two adults and two children safely made it out of the home, but the family lost one pet. One person was checked for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

One family member said they believe the fire started in the kitchen, but firefighters are still investigating the cause. Becraft believes the home is a total loss with damages estimated to be around $300,000.

Following this morning in Clearfield: One family member says they think the flames started in the kitchen, but fire crews are still investigating. @KSL5TV https://t.co/UkJM4ADhKV — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) September 27, 2023