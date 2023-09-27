Utah Jazz+ Steaming Service Launches At $125.50 Per Year

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the creation of their long-awaited direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service. Jazz+ officially launched Wednesday morning with a price point beginning at $125.50 for the calendar year.

Jazz fans within the local broadcast territory (all of Utah, and areas of Idaho and Wyoming) will get access to live games, original and exclusive content series, and other on-demand content through the service.

Additionally, Jazz+ will allow fans to stream the team’s game broadcasts in both English and Spanish. Previously, Spanish broadcasts were only available over the radio.

“Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ,” Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Jazz said in a release from the team.

“With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”

How Much Will Jazz+ Streaming Service Cost?

The Jazz will offer multiple options for fans looking to subscribe to the Jazz+ service.

A yearly subscription will cost $125.50, while fans can purchase the service on a monthly basis at a price point of $15.50. Fans looking only to purchase individual games can do so for $5 each.

Additionally, fans who purchase the annual subscription before October 24 will also receive two upper bowl tickets to a select Jazz home game this season, as well as a Jazz hat and t-shirt.

Fans will have roughly 20 different games to choose from and restrictions apply based on availability.

Where Will Jazz+ Be Available?

The Jazz will launch a Jazz+ app on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung ahead of the first regular season game on October 25.

The app will not be available on those providers during the preseason.

Fans can subscribe to the service now through the website at nba.com/jazz/jazzplus.

While Jazz+ is only available to fans within the local broadcast territory, fans will be able to use the streaming service outside of that area on a temporary basis.

Upon traveling, a local subscriber will be able to maintain their access to the service even outside of the Jazz broadcast territory for 30 days, after which they must return to the local broadcast territory and log into the service.

Fans can search their zip code through the Jazz+ website to see if they are eligible to subscribe to Jazz+.

How Many Users Can Share A Jazz+ Subscription?

The Jazz are not limiting how many users can share a single log-in to the Jazz+ streaming service.

However, only one fan can be logged into the app at once.

Fans will be able to access the streaming service via an active email address.

Unique Content On Jazz+

The Jazz+ streaming service will provide unique content for fans including an ongoing series called “Shoot the Shot” with head coach Will Hardy.

The debut episode features Hardy shooting with Jazz Governor Ryan Smith and will feature other athletes and celebrities throughout the season.

The team will also provide behind-the-scenes, and never-before-seen footage from the team’s history through Jazz+.

Furthermore, Jazz+ will offer alternative broadcasts during select games featuring interviews from franchise alumni, as well as a Meet the Coaches series, and Utah Sights and Bites features players’ and fans’ favorite spots around the city.

