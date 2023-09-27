How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team officially entered Big 12 Conference play with its Week 4 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cougars will look to bounce back in their first league game at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: BYU Football ‘Couldn’t Produce Enough Big Plays’ In Big 12 Opener

The Bearcats will arrive in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU is 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

This season, the Bearcats opened their schedule with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Cincinnati vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Cincinnati will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended Pregame Coverage

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Cincinnati vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played twice before. BYU owns a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 42.9 percent chance at picking up their first Big 12 victory.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports