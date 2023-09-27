How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Beavers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team aims to stay undefeated as they hit the road for a game against No. 19 Oregon State. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Utes travel to Corvallis, Oregon to take on the Beavers at Reser Stadium on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: Week Five Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Oregon State

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against OSU will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

RELATED: Judge Rules For Oregon State And Washington State, Says Departing Pac-12 Schools Can’t Hold Meeting

Streaming

Sling

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED: OSU, WSU Ask Court To Prevent Departing Pac-12 Schools From Standing In Way Of Rebuilding Conference

This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen. 😍#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/rBEz4oXb77 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 26, 2023

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.