How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Beavers

Sep 27, 2023, 9:16 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team aims to stay undefeated as they hit the road for a game against No. 19 Oregon State. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Utes travel to Corvallis, Oregon to take on the Beavers at Reser Stadium on Friday, September 29.

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against OSU will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Sling

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

