Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police have made over a dozen arrests
Sep 27, 2023, 9:55 AM
(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Pvt. Travis King, the American soldier who crossed into North Korea two months ago, is in U.S. custody, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.
4 hours ago
Investigators are examining pieces of evidence as they seek to solve the mystery of last month’s deadly Maui wildfire: How did a small, wind-whipped fire sparked by downed power lines and declared extinguished flare up again hours later into a devastating inferno?
4 hours ago
The strike by Hollywood screenwriters is over. Leaders of the writers union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios.
16 hours ago
Because of thousands of parts failures on bicycles that have separated, Shimano cranksets manufactured before July 2019, sold individually and on bicycles, have been recalled.
16 hours ago
Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86.
17 hours ago
President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening, the 11th incident.
18 hours ago
