Inspired By Taylor Swift, Dalton Kincaid Passes Out Friendship Bracelets In Viral Video

SALT LAKE CITY – At the Tight End University three-day program earlier this year, former Ute and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid handed out friendship bracelets to his peers.

TEU is an annual camp hosted by current and former NFL tight ends. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen founded the program in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce Fan (@traviskelcefan87)

“I’m a rookie here at Tight End U,” Kincaid said. “Trying to make some friends so I’m passing out some friendship bracelets.”

Taylor Swift clearly has a big influence in the NFL because Kelce and Olsen also handed out bracelets.

This isn’t the first time that Kincaid has shown that he may be a Swiftie. In a video from April 2022, a group of Utes said that they wouldn’t give Kincaid the aux cord.

“(Dalton Kincaid) always plays Taylor Swift,” Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Dalton Kincaid hands out Friendship Bracelets? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.