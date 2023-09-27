On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jonathan Smith On Preparing For Utah’s Quarterback Situation, Defense

Sep 27, 2023, 10:32 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – No. 10 Utah football will be making their way to Corvallis this week to take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers and head coach Jonathan Smith provided some thoughts on preparing for the Utes’ quarterback situation and nasty defense.

As has been the case the previous four weeks, there is some uncertainty about who Utah will roll out at quarterback on Friday night. Will starter Cam Rising finally be ready to go? Or will the Utes continue to rely on redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nate Johnson?

Additionally, because Utah’s offense has not been clicking on all cylinders yet, they have relied pretty heavily on their defense which ranks first in the Pac-12 and for good reason.

Jonathan Smith’s Thoughts On Preparing For Both Nate Johnson, Cam Rising

Much like UCLA’s Chip Kelly last week, Smith isn’t so much about preparing for a specific quarterback as he is about preparing for the offensive scheme the Utes run.

“You go off of what they have done in four games on tape,” Smith said. “That guy is a good player- 13 creates and you can see his confidence level getting more and more. He’s athletic to extend the play. Obviously, Cam Rising is there and has a really long history of being a good player and winning games, but we haven’t seen it this year on tape. We are preparing for these four games we’ve seen and then there isn’t going to be a huge adjustment- we’ve seen Rising’s skill set. He can create a whole lot similar to 13.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

A Battle In The Trenches, Preparing For Utah’s Defense

As of now, Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing offense while Utah’s defense ranks first in stopping the run. Both programs have long taken pride in the ability to start and stop the run game as the foundation of everything else they do in game preparation making this a fun matchup.

Because of this, Smith doesn’t seem too surprised or worried the level of nasty the Utes have brought on defense to this point in the season- it’s just what he expects from them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“They do everything well,” Smith said. “These guys are physical at the line of scrimmage. They play the scheme. They don’t give you anything easy. They don’t bust out there. They aren’t giving you free access throws. They are challenging you. They are athletic at linebacker. They have pass rush ability. They don’t have to blitz, but they are going to blitz when they want to. It’s a long history and they are playing dominant defense right now.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Inspired By Taylor Swift, Dalton Kincaid Passes Out Friendship Bracelets In Viral Video

At Tight End University, former Ute and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid handed out friendship bracelets to his peers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Beavers

Want to know how to watch Utah Football face off against Oregon State? Information on TV, streaming, and ways to listen can be found here!

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

BYU officially entered Big 12 Conference play with a loss to Kansas and the Cougars will look to rebound against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz+ Steaming Service Launches At $125.50 Per Year

The Utah Jazz launched their self-run streaming service 'Jazz+' with a yearly price point beginning at $125.50 for local fans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cincinnati Coach Has Past Experience Against BYU’s Kedon Slovis

BYU football quarterback Kedon Slovis set to face a Scott Satterfield coached team again.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Previewing Utah’s Upcoming 50th-Anniversary Season

The Jazz Notes podcast previews the Utah Jazz's 50th-anniversary season with conversations on the new jerseys, stat predictions, and more!

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Jonathan Smith On Preparing For Utah’s Quarterback Situation, Defense