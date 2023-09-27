Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #19 Mike Conley

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 19 is guard Mike Conley.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Mike Conley’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 19 – Mike Conley

Acquired by the Jazz in a trade that sent Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, and two first round draft picks, Conley was brought in to offer veteran leadership to a roster featuring rising stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Despite a slow start in Utah, Conley met those expectations leading the Jazz to three consecutive postseason appearances, while earning his first All-Star nod at the age of 33 as a member of the Jazz.

Under Conley’s tutelage, the Jazz finished the 2020-21 season with sole possession of the top record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history.



Over three and a half seasons in Utah, Conley averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Conley ranks fourth all-time in assists per game with the Jazz and seventh in offensive rating.

The guard was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023 in a blockbuster package that sent Russell Westbrook and a future first round pick to the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers.

