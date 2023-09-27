On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former homeless youth help Salt Lake County secure federal grant

Sep 27, 2023, 12:27 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Salt Lake County is set to receive nearly $2.8 million in federal grant money to help tackle issues associated with youth homelessness after submitting an application and presentation that included significant input from young people who had previously experienced homelessness themselves.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that $60 million would be awarded to 16 communities via the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

Among the recipients of the funding was Salt Lake County Continuum of Care, which will get $2,768,061 in funding.

According to county officials, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness’ Youth Experiencing Homelessness task group played a “pivotal role” in securing the grant, which had proven elusive to the county in previous years.

In particular, some of the contributors to the YHDP grant application had previously experienced homelessness.

They were particularly ecstatic during a meeting Tuesday afternoon on the funding award.

“This is crazy,” said Yixiao Burke, president of the Youth Action Board. “I don’t think this is real yet to me. It hasn’t hit me yet. But I just know this will change our youth community — a big change.”

Maygan Martinez said she started the Youth Action Board in 2019 when it became apparent that the county needed more influence and input from young people with lived homeless experience.

“It is super important — you’re addressing system issues and unless you’re talking with the people who have been through the system, you can’t address it effectively,” said Martinez, who once found herself homeless two months after moving out of the foster care system. “You can understand that there are bigger issues but until you actually work with the people who have lived it, you can’t understand how to actually fix the problem.”

Natalie Clark, on the board as well, had also previously experienced homelessness after leaving the foster care system.

“While I was in college I was living out of my car,” she said. “I knew what it felt like to go through it and I want to prevent other young people from going through what I went through.”

Officials said of the 100 to 120 people who age out of foster care every year statewide, 30% on average end up incarcerated or homeless within two years.

The funds, they said, were needed to help support those aging out of the foster care system as well as all other young people who never touch the system and find themselves on the streets at an early age.

According to officials, the funds would be made available within the next 18 months and discussions were in progress over exactly how they would be allocated.

The group was simply grateful that their lived experience helped contribute to the county securing the grant money.

“This has been months in the making and sweat and tears — sweat and tears,” said Cameron Thompson, Youth Action Board vice president.

Clark also said the outcome was gratifying.

“It’s really emotional to know that, for once, young people with lived experience are being given the titles of experts because we are experts of the experience,” Clark said. “To know that we are seen and empowered to do the change we are capable of doing by our entire community is the most uplifting feeling I’ve ever felt personally in my life.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises a few lucky drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards to a few lucky Utah drivers!

23 minutes ago

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit...

Karah Brackin

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit event kicks off

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered in Salt Lake City to network and learn more about the tech industry at this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit.

1 hour ago

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...

Eliza Pace

Monument Valley closed for eclipse: here’s where to see the 2023 solar eclipse in Utah

As the 2023 solar eclipse approaches, many prepare to view the ring of fire from Utah cities, towns, and state parks.

2 hours ago

A Riverton man admitted on Friday to fatally shooting a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confr...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Riverton man pleads guilty in road rage shooting that killed Pleasant Grove dad

A Riverton man has admitted he shot and killed a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confrontation, saying he acted recklessly.

5 hours ago

(North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft)...

Josh Ellis

Clearfield home destroyed in fire; family loses pet

A Utah family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

7 hours ago

A mug shot of 18-year-old Esteban Galvez...

Josh Ellis

West Valley police arrest man wanted in connection to murder of 21-year-old

Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Former homeless youth help Salt Lake County secure federal grant