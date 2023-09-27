Reports: Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Traded To Milwaukee Bucks

PORTLAND – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trailblazer’s All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After months of speculation on Lillard’s future, he will play for Milwaukee alongside former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FRgQyDVjQG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

The Phoenix Suns helped facilitate the trade. They sent Deandre Ayton to Portland for Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.

The Blazers also received Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and draft capital.

Lillard and Ayton will both play for a new team for the first time in their careers.

Full trade, per sources: – Bucks: Damian Lillard

– Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

– Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

The Trailblazers are reportedly committed to their young group of guards and will look to move Jrue Holiday.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard played for Portland from 2012 to 2023.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Damian Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.