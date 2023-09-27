On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Traded To Milwaukee Bucks

Sep 27, 2023, 12:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PORTLAND – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trailblazer’s All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After months of speculation on Lillard’s future, he will play for Milwaukee alongside former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Phoenix Suns helped facilitate the trade. They sent Deandre Ayton to Portland for Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.

The Blazers also received Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and draft capital.

Lillard and Ayton will both play for a new team for the first time in their careers.

The Trailblazers are reportedly committed to their young group of guards and will look to move Jrue Holiday.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard played for Portland from 2012 to 2023.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Damian Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lillard Trade Is A Win For Small Markets

Damian Lillard is the best things to happen to small markets in recent NBA memory, and his trade to the Milwaukee only helps.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd To Miss Time With Hand Injury

Former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will miss at least two weeks after getting surgery for his hand injury.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Opts For Black Accents In Uniform Combo For Oregon State

The Utes are introducing their secondary color- black- into their week five uniform combination for No. 19 Oregon State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #19 Mike Conley

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 19 is guard Mike Conley.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonathan Smith On Preparing For Utah’s Quarterback Situation, Defense

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith provided some thoughts on preparing for the Utah quarterback situation and nasty defense.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Reports: Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Traded To Milwaukee Bucks