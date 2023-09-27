On the Site:
Utah Football Opts For Black Accents In Uniform Combo For Oregon State

Sep 27, 2023, 12:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first four weeks of the 2023 football season Utah football has leaned heavily into their more traditional red and white uniform combinations, but in week five against Oregon State the Utes are introducing their secondary color- black into the mix.

As the away team, Utah will naturally don their white jersey, but have opted to pair it with their black helmets with the drum and feather and black pants for the first time this season.

It’s a nice, clean, no-fuss look as the Utes hope to secure win number five of the season before heading into a well-deserved BYE week.

Deciphering Utah’s Uniform Reveal Theme Against OSU

So far, every week Utah’s uniform reveal has had a pretty clear theme that has to do with the opponent and/or promotional theme for the week.

Week five is easily the most obscure of the reveals thus far, but we’ll take a crack at it anyway.

There are no players on Utah’s current roster that hail from Oregon. Washington and Idaho are the closest they have. So that part of the on-going theme is out for this week’s reveal.

With that in mind, the Utes opted to go for defensive tackle Junior Tafuna who is a local product out of Taylorsville, Utah. So, what, if anything does Tafuna have to do with Oregon State?

A quick look at his profile reveals two of Tafuna’s best games as a Ute have come against the Beavers.

In 2021, Tafuna recorded his first collegiate fumble recovery against Oregon State. In 2022, Tafuna had his most productive game tackling for the season against the Beavers recording six.

The shoot for the uniform reveal took place in a wooded area- likely where Beavers might go for material to build their dams.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Utah Football Opts For Black Accents In Uniform Combo For Oregon State