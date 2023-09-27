Casey Scott surprises a few lucky drivers with free gas cards
Sep 27, 2023, 1:43 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards to a few lucky Utah drivers!
Sep 27, 2023, 1:43 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards to a few lucky Utah drivers!
On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered in Salt Lake City to network and learn more about the tech industry at this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit.
60 minutes ago
Salt Lake County is set to receive nearly $2.8 million in federal grant money to help tackle issues associated with youth homelessness.
2 hours ago
As the 2023 solar eclipse approaches, many prepare to view the ring of fire from Utah cities, towns, and state parks.
2 hours ago
A Riverton man has admitted he shot and killed a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confrontation, saying he acted recklessly.
5 hours ago
A Utah family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.
7 hours ago
Police say an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday night.
8 hours ago
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.