On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

Sep 27, 2023, 1:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 8 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 8 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 8

Dropped out of Top 25: Alta

25. San Juan Broncos, 7-0, 2-0 2A South (#25)

Previous Result: Win at South Sevier, 64-0.

Next Up: vs. Grand on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

24. Granger Lancers, 4-3, 2-0 Region 4 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Kearns, 33-6.

Next Up: @ Taylorsville on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

23. Olympus Titans, 4-3, 2-2 Region 6 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 18 Alta, 35-33.

Next Up: Bye Week

22. Roy Royals, 5-2, 3-1 Region 5 (#23)

Previous Result: Win at Woods Cross, 51-17.

Next Up: vs. Viewmont on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

21. Provo Bulldogs, 5-2, 3-0 Region 8 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Payson, 26-23.

Next Up: @ Spanish Fork on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 6-1, 1-1 Region 11 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. Mountain Crest, 34-28.

Next Up: @ Logan on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

19. Herriman Mustangs, 4-3, 1-1 Region 2 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 20 Bingham, 47-38.

Next Up: vs. No. 7 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

18. Sky View Bobcats, 7-0, 3-0 Region 11 (#17)

Previous Result: Win at Logan, 69-18.

Next Up: vs. Green Canyon on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

17. Bingham Miners, 3-4, 2-0 Region 2 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at No. 14 Herriman, 47-38.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16. Davis Darts, 6-1, 2-0 Region 1 (#16)

Previous Result: Win vs. Fremont, 42-0.

Next Up: @ Layton on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

15. Springville Red Devils, 5-2, 2-1 Region 7 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Wasatch, 34-20.

Next Up: vs. Maple Mountain on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

14. Box Elder Bees, 7-0, 4-0 Region 5 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at Viewmont, 31-28.

Next Up: vs. Bountiful on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13. Lone Peak Knights, 3-4, 1-1 Region 3 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 2 American Fork, 17-14.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

12. Syracuse Titans, 5-2, 1-1 Region 1 (#7)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Weber, 27-26.

Next Up: vs. Fremont on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM.

11. West Panthers, 3-3, 3-0 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline, 57-9.

Next Up: @ Highland on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Park City Miners, 7-0, 4-0 Region 10 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Cottonwood, 42-7.

Next Up: vs. Jordan on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

9. Lehi Pioneers, 5-2, 0-2 Region 3 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 3 Skyridge, 35-17.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

8. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 6-1, 3-0 Region 9 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Stansbury, 62-20.

Next Up: @ Hurricane on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

7. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 5-1, 1-1 Region 2 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Copper Hills, 27-22.

Next Up: @ No. 19 Herriman on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

6. Brighton Bengals, 6-1, 4-0 Region 6 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. East, 21-20.

Next Up: @ Alta on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

5. American Fork Cavemen, 6-1, 1-1 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 19 Lone Peak, 17-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 7-0, 2-0 Region 3 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 35-7.

Next Up: @ No. 5 American Fork on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

3. Timpview Thunderbirds, 5-2, 3-0 Region 7 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 48-10.

Next Up: vs. Wasatch on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 7-0, 2-0 Region 3 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 Lehi, 35-17.

Next Up: vs. No. 13 Lone Peak on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 6-1, 2-0 Region 2 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 55-12.

Next Up: @ Copper Hills on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the East Leopards. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 22. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lillard Trade Is A Win For Small Markets

Damian Lillard is the best things to happen to small markets in recent NBA memory, and his trade to the Milwaukee only helps.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd To Miss Time With Hand Injury

Former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will miss at least two weeks after getting surgery for his hand injury.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Opts For Black Accents In Uniform Combo For Oregon State

The Utes are introducing their secondary color- black- into their week five uniform combination for No. 19 Oregon State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Traded To Milwaukee Bucks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trailblazer's All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #19 Mike Conley

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 19 is guard Mike Conley.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonathan Smith On Preparing For Utah’s Quarterback Situation, Defense

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith provided some thoughts on preparing for the Utah quarterback situation and nasty defense.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8