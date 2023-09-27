KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 8 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 8 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 8

Dropped out of Top 25: Alta

25. San Juan Broncos, 7-0, 2-0 2A South (#25)

Previous Result: Win at South Sevier, 64-0.

Next Up: vs. Grand on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

24. Granger Lancers, 4-3, 2-0 Region 4 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Kearns, 33-6.

Next Up: @ Taylorsville on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

23. Olympus Titans, 4-3, 2-2 Region 6 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 18 Alta, 35-33.

Next Up: Bye Week

22. Roy Royals, 5-2, 3-1 Region 5 (#23)

Previous Result: Win at Woods Cross, 51-17.

Next Up: vs. Viewmont on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

21. Provo Bulldogs, 5-2, 3-0 Region 8 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Payson, 26-23.

Next Up: @ Spanish Fork on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 6-1, 1-1 Region 11 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. Mountain Crest, 34-28.

Next Up: @ Logan on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

19. Herriman Mustangs, 4-3, 1-1 Region 2 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 20 Bingham, 47-38.

Next Up: vs. No. 7 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

18. Sky View Bobcats, 7-0, 3-0 Region 11 (#17)

Previous Result: Win at Logan, 69-18.

Next Up: vs. Green Canyon on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

17. Bingham Miners, 3-4, 2-0 Region 2 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at No. 14 Herriman, 47-38.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16. Davis Darts, 6-1, 2-0 Region 1 (#16)

Previous Result: Win vs. Fremont, 42-0.

Next Up: @ Layton on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

15. Springville Red Devils, 5-2, 2-1 Region 7 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Wasatch, 34-20.

Next Up: vs. Maple Mountain on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

14. Box Elder Bees, 7-0, 4-0 Region 5 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at Viewmont, 31-28.

Next Up: vs. Bountiful on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13. Lone Peak Knights, 3-4, 1-1 Region 3 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 2 American Fork, 17-14.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

12. Syracuse Titans, 5-2, 1-1 Region 1 (#7)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Weber, 27-26.

Next Up: vs. Fremont on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM.

11. West Panthers, 3-3, 3-0 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline, 57-9.

Next Up: @ Highland on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Park City Miners, 7-0, 4-0 Region 10 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Cottonwood, 42-7.

Next Up: vs. Jordan on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

9. Lehi Pioneers, 5-2, 0-2 Region 3 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 3 Skyridge, 35-17.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

8. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 6-1, 3-0 Region 9 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Stansbury, 62-20.

Next Up: @ Hurricane on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

7. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 5-1, 1-1 Region 2 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Copper Hills, 27-22.

Next Up: @ No. 19 Herriman on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

6. Brighton Bengals, 6-1, 4-0 Region 6 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. East, 21-20.

Next Up: @ Alta on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

5. American Fork Cavemen, 6-1, 1-1 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 19 Lone Peak, 17-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 7-0, 2-0 Region 3 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 35-7.

Next Up: @ No. 5 American Fork on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

3. Timpview Thunderbirds, 5-2, 3-0 Region 7 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 48-10.

Next Up: vs. Wasatch on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 7-0, 2-0 Region 3 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 Lehi, 35-17.

Next Up: vs. No. 13 Lone Peak on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 6-1, 2-0 Region 2 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 55-12.

Next Up: @ Copper Hills on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the East Leopards. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 22. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

