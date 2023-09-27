Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd To Miss Time With Hand Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will miss at least two weeks with a thumb injury after getting surgery on Tuesday.

NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe reported that Lloyd will not travel with the team for the next game as he recovers.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said WR Zay Jones is a “long shot” to play the Falcons Sunday in London with knee injury. LB Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London and will miss the next two weeks. He had surgery to put 2 screws into his thumb yesterday, hope is he returns vs. Colts. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 27, 2023

Lloyd injured his thumb in a 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Coming off of a great week two performance against the Chiefs, Lloyd played 75% of the defensive snaps against Houston.

The Jaguars will travel to London for a week five matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The earliest that Lloyd could return would be on October 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.

About Devin Lloyd

Lloyd was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 27 overall pick during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the Chula Vista, California native played at Utah from 2018-21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Lloyd (@devinlloyd_)

As a senior in 2021, Lloyd recorded 111 total tackles, 66 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

He helped the Utes win their first Pac-12 title and earn a Rose Bowl Game bid for the first time in program history.

During his Utah career, Lloyd had 256 total tackles, 150 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three touchdowns.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Devin Lloyd to miss time with hand injury? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.