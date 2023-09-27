On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 Ryder Cup

Sep 27, 2023, 3:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy this week. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen so you can stay caught up with all the action.

The first two days will feature a session of fourball and a session of foursomes. Information on the Ryder Cup format can be found here.

How To Watch The 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup Schedule

Friday, September 29: 11:30 p.m. – 10 a.m. MDT
Saturday, September 30: 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. MDT (USA Network); 1 a.m.-10 a.m. MDT (NBC)
Sunday, October 1: 3:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. MDT

What Channel is the Ryder Cup on?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be carried on the USA Network and NBC.

USA will carry the first day and the opening 90 minutes of the second day. NBC will take over from there.

Streaming

Peacock

Local Broadcast

COZI TV (over the air on KSL TV 5.2 or channel 382/1174 on Xfinity)

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

