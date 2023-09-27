On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Swastika carved into table at Weber State University

Sep 27, 2023, 4:10 PM

Weber State University (KSL TV)...

Weber State University (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A swastika was found carved into a table in the union building at Weber State University.

According to a release from the school, at 9:54 p.m. on Monday, a student reported that a swastika had been scratched into a table located near the south entrance of the Shepherd Union Building.

A student notified leaders in the Union and the Student Access and Success team and the table was promptly removed Tuesday morning.

All other tables were checked to ensure there was no additional vandalism.

The school said the Weber State University Police Department filed a vandalism report and had launched an investigation. It is not known when exactly the vandalism occurred and the perpetrator has not been identified.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

The University released the following statement:

“We’re especially sensitive to the fact that this symbol was discovered on Yom Kippur, a holy day for people who practice Judaism. The swastika symbol is historically associated with Nazi Germany and anti-semitism, and has been used by white supremacy groups in more recent years. It is widely viewed as a symbol of hate and intolerance.

Weber State University condemns actions that perpetuate racism or make people feel unsafe, and the symbol scrawled on WSU property is not consistent with the values of the university, which strives to create an inclusive environment where all are welcome. We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our campus locations.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Weber State police at 801-626-6460.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bountiful stores...

Brittany Tait

Organized retail crime costs Utah businesses $1 billion

Target is closing nine stores in major cities across four states, claiming theft has made the environment unsafe for staff and customers.  

28 minutes ago

Weber County jail...

Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff asks viewers to approve jail expansion

The Weber County Sheriff is asking voters for up to $98 million in bond funds to help with growing mental health and drug addiction needs.

1 hour ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shelby Lofton

Student’s car stolen from BYU campus, police say suspects arrived in another stolen car

Police are investigating multiple car thefts. Officers said one car was stolen from the Salt Lake area, and another was taken right off the Brigham Young University campus.

1 hour ago

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, smiles and gives a thumbs up as a bill is read in the right...

Larry D. Curtis

Brad Wilson will seek vacant Senate seat after Mitt Romney’s term ends

Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson announced Wednesday he will seek to fill the eventual vacant seat of Sen. Mitt Romney.

1 hour ago

(Unified Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace

Man killed in fire in Millcreek

A man was killed in a fire Tuesday evening in Millcreek. 

3 hours ago

(Raise the Future)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 5 siblings hoping to stay together and find their forever family

At KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale you'll find an activity for just about every age and athletic ability. From trampoline basketball to zip lines, and a spinning obstacle course, it was the perfect challenge for siblings Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Swastika carved into table at Weber State University