Swastika carved into table at Weber State University

OGDEN — A swastika was found carved into a table in the union building at Weber State University.

According to a release from the school, at 9:54 p.m. on Monday, a student reported that a swastika had been scratched into a table located near the south entrance of the Shepherd Union Building.

A student notified leaders in the Union and the Student Access and Success team and the table was promptly removed Tuesday morning.

All other tables were checked to ensure there was no additional vandalism.

The school said the Weber State University Police Department filed a vandalism report and had launched an investigation. It is not known when exactly the vandalism occurred and the perpetrator has not been identified.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

The University released the following statement:

“We’re especially sensitive to the fact that this symbol was discovered on Yom Kippur, a holy day for people who practice Judaism. The swastika symbol is historically associated with Nazi Germany and anti-semitism, and has been used by white supremacy groups in more recent years. It is widely viewed as a symbol of hate and intolerance. Weber State University condemns actions that perpetuate racism or make people feel unsafe, and the symbol scrawled on WSU property is not consistent with the values of the university, which strives to create an inclusive environment where all are welcome. We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our campus locations.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Weber State police at 801-626-6460.