Former Utah Ute Matt Gay Named AFC Special Teams Player Of Week

SALT LAKE CITY – After a dominant showing against the Ravens, former Ute and Colts kicker Matt Gay was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Gay made five field goals and one extra point, scoring 16 of Indianapolis’ 22 points.

One of Gay’s kicks was a 53-yarder in overtime to seal the win for the Colts.

In addition to that, Gay made three other field goals from 50 or more yards. He became the first player in NFL history to make four 50+ yard field goals in the same game.

The first player to make 4 field goals from 50+ yards in a game: Colts kicker Matt Gay 🙌@Colts | @MGtweetymonster pic.twitter.com/OHAEDFnINl — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

Gay and the Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. MDT.

About Matt Gay

Prior to his NFL career, the Orem, Utah native was a standout soccer and football player for the Orem High Tigers. He went on to play soccer at Utah Valley University.

After two seasons with the Wolverines, Gay transferred to the University of Utah and became a star kicker for the Utes’ football team.

Following his college career, Gay was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 145 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gay played in 16 games for the Bucs as a rookie. He was 27-35 on field goals and 43-49 on extra point kicks as a first-year player.

During the first month of his second season, Gay was waived by Tampa Bay. 10 days later, he was signed by Indianapolis as a member of the Colts’ practice squad. The Colts had a starter kicker at the time and Gay remained a member of the Colts’ practice squad until he was signed by the Rams in November 2020.

Gay went on to play two and a half seasons with the Rams. He connected on a field goal to help the Rams beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game during the 2021 season. Gay helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Last season, Gay was 28-30 on field goals, including 7-9 on kicks of 50+ yards. He was also 31-32 on PATs.

During his first four seasons in the NFL, Gay is 101-115 on field goals and 138-145 on extra points.

