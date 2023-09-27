Man killed in fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A man was killed in a fire Tuesday evening in Millcreek.

According to the Unified Fire Department, at approximately 11:15 p.m. they responded to a fire in a small box trailer that measured approximately 5 feet by 15 feet.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in the trailer, where he had been living temporarily. He has not been identified at this time.

Firefighters said the man was between places and someone was apparently doing him a favor by letting him stay in a trailer on the property. Firefighters said it was fully furnished.

A pet dog survived the fire and was taken in by neighbors.

The department said the fire appeared to be an accidental cooking fire.