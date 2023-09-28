On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus UConn Huskies

Sep 28, 2023, 8:58 AM

LOGAN, Utah – After UConn opened last season in Logan, Utah State returns the favor as they look to end September on a high note against the Huskies. The Aggies stormed back from an early 14-point deficit to complete a 31-20 win over the Huskies last August.

USU wraps up its non-conference schedule in Storrs, Connecticut facing the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

RELATED: Performance Of McCae Hillstead Gives Utah State Positive Outlook

Entering the game, senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn needs just 29 yards to become the 38th player in program history to reach 1,000 receiving yards. With six catches, Vaughn would become the 22nd Aggie with 100 career receptions.

This is the second time the Aggies will kickoff at 10 a.m. this season (Iowa) and just the fourth time they have done so in the past three seasons. Head coach Blake Anderson in 9-6 in road games during his 2+ years leading USU.

RELATED: Utah State Running Back Depth Being Tested In Early Season

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

Saturday, September 30 – Rentschler Field | Storrs, CT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

• Analyst: Ross Tucker

• Reporter: Keiana Martin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-3) completes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule when they take on the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) in Storrs, CT on Saturday, September 30. This game completes a home-and-home series against the Huskies. The series’ first game was a 31-20 USU win at Maverik Stadium to open the 2022 season. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against UConn.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

