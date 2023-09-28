How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus UConn Huskies

LOGAN, Utah – After UConn opened last season in Logan, Utah State returns the favor as they look to end September on a high note against the Huskies. The Aggies stormed back from an early 14-point deficit to complete a 31-20 win over the Huskies last August.

USU wraps up its non-conference schedule in Storrs, Connecticut facing the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

Entering the game, senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn needs just 29 yards to become the 38th player in program history to reach 1,000 receiving yards. With six catches, Vaughn would become the 22nd Aggie with 100 career receptions.

This is the second time the Aggies will kickoff at 10 a.m. this season (Iowa) and just the fourth time they have done so in the past three seasons. Head coach Blake Anderson in 9-6 in road games during his 2+ years leading USU.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

Saturday, September 30 – Rentschler Field | Storrs, CT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

• Analyst: Ross Tucker

• Reporter: Keiana Martin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

