On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Weber High principal retires as Weber School District finishes investigation into complaints

Sep 28, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:23 am

Weber High School file photo...

Complaints that led to Weber High School’s principal being placed on administrative leave are related to how she investigated allegations of inappropriate football recruiting, the district said Thursday. (Kristen Murphy/ Deseret news)

(Kristen Murphy/ Deseret news)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest has announced her retirement as the Weber School District concluded an investigation into complaints involving her.

The district placed Earnest on paid administrative leave while it investigated complaints related to how she investigated allegations concerning inappropriate recruiting in the school’s football program.

The initial complaint, received before the start of the school year, alleged that one or more players had been recruited from the Davis School District by Weber High School assistant coaches. It was determined that a coach at Weber High “exercised undue influence in the recruitment of players” and the district fired Zac Connors, the team’s offensive coordinator, on Sept. 1. Connors was considered by the district as an “at-will employee,” meaning they could be dismissed at any time.

District officials said Earnest was tasked with initially investigating the recruiting allegations and, if necessary, taking appropriate administrative action.

“At the conclusion of her investigation, Weber School District officials received complaints over how the investigation was handled by Ms. Earnest,” read an Aug. 31 statement from the district. “To ensure that WSD policies and procedures were properly followed, district officials initiated a follow-up investigation. … During the course of the investigation, other allegations of unprofessional conduct and potential violations of District policies were brought to the District’s attention.”

“There were some concerns and questions whether or not that school-level investigation was conducted properly and if the appropriate action was taken that needed to happen,” district spokesperson Lane Findlay told KSL.com.

During the course of the district’s investigation into those complaints, Earnest, through her attorney, notified the district that she would be retiring, effective immediately.

“While this investigation took longer than the district would have liked, it was necessary to follow through with the complaints that the district received,” district officials said. “Anything less than following through with reports would have resulted in an incomplete investigation. Consequently, the investigation did take time, and the district recognizes the stress this placed on Ms Earnest. … Because Ms. Earnest chose to retire, there is nothing further for the district to do.

“The district wishes to thank Ms. Earnest for her 31 years of dedicated service as a teacher and school administrator in Weber School District. The district will now focus on filling the vacancy left by her retirement.  Pending administrative changes are expected to take place at the school over the next couple of weeks.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Jesse and Alison Sirivanchai...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan transgender student responds after parents ask district to change bathroom policy

A transgender student and her parent are speaking about comments made at a Jordan School District Board meeting Tuesday night when a handful of parents urged the district to reconsider policies for transgender students using the bathroom.

13 hours ago

High school building...

Larry D. Curtis

Davis High secretary admits to more than $82K in unauthorized charges on school cards

A secretary at Davis High School is facing a felony charge of misuse of public money for using school credit cards for her personal expenses.

3 days ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students

A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting.

3 days ago

Children's Center Utah launched a new campus on Monday in West Valley. Their main mission for the n...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson

Children’s Center Utah launches new campus to focus on mental health in early childhood

A new Children's Center Utah campus opened in West Valley on Monday, highlighting their goal for mental health support in early childhood.

3 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eug...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers & Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III from The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies.

4 days ago

Alpine School District sign...

Brianna Chavez

Alpine School District accused of failing to respond to reports of sexual assault

The Alpine School District is being accused of failing to comply with Title IX by not reporting sexual harassment and assault claims by other students and employees.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Weber High principal retires as Weber School District finishes investigation into complaints