BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Tilt Against Cincinnati

PROVO, Utah – The injury report grew substantially for BYU football during last week’s loss against Kansas. Many of the players added to the injury list are critical contributors to the Cougars.

Here are some of the latest nuggets on injuries to BYU football players before their Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati.

Ben Bywater is dealing with a shoulder injury

During last week’s loss to Kansas, star linebacker Ben Bywater was a key injury to the defense. Bywater suffered an injury to his right shoulder. After he was taken to the sideline, Bywater was in the medical tent for a while, being looked at by team trainers.

He had an MRI on Monday and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill ruled him “day-to-day.”

If Bywater can’t go, as many assume that probably is the case, Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart would get the nod at the MACK linebacker spot. Taggart has the trust of Jay Hill and is one of the top all-around athletes on the defense.

Injured linebackers are returning to action

While the potential loss of Ben Bywater is a big blow, BYU will have some other banged-up linebackers returning to action this week and after the bye.

BYU DC Jay Hill said that Isaiah Glasker is expected to return after the bye week. Then, for this week against Cincinnati, Ammon Hannemann and true freshman Siale Esera are expected to be available.

Kingsley Suamataia had his right leg checked

The early indication from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick on Monday during Coordinators’ Corner was that offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is “fine.” Suamataia missed an extended portion of the second half after trainers were looking at his right leg.

He did return to action on the final drive of the loss at Kansas.

Weylin Lapuaho has a left arm injury

Starting offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho exited last week’s game at Kansas with an injury to his left arm. He was seen on the sideline with a sling. I did not see him walking off the field at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

If Lapuaho is not playing, Ian Fitzgerald was the first player off the bench to replace him at the left guard spot.

Kody Epps is not expected to play

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps has only appeared in one game this season. That was in the Arkansas game.

The following week, he didn’t play at all against Kansas. Epps continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury that set him back in fall camp.

When asked if Epps’ status would be in question every week, BYU OC Aaron Roderick replied, “Yeah, there’s no estimate on his return right now. So we’re just proceeding like we don’t have him.”

Parker Kingston’s status is up in the air

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston left the Kansas game after the hard hit from KU cornerback Cobee Bryant on the scoop-and-score. Kingston never returned to action. There’s been no definitive word on Kingston’s injury or status entering Friday night.

Aidan Robbins continues to deal with an injury

The struggles for BYU running back Aidan Robbins have been tied to an injury. When the undisclosed injury happened, however, no one is sure.

Robbins didn’t travel to Lawrence last week for the Kansas game. He was on the travel roster in Fayetteville for the Arkansas game but didn’t play a snap.

When asked when Robbins’ injury occurred, BYU OC Aaron Roderick said, “We’re not sure. We don’t know exactly when it happened. And I don’t think he does, either. But he definitely wasn’t right for a couple of weeks. And kept feeling a lot of pain but didn’t know what was wrong. Then they found out what it was and took some time to figure out what it was.”

The injury wasn’t disclosed. Robbins did share on his personal Instagram account this week that he was visiting Total Muscle Therapy in Utah County for treatment.

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

