Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad Signs Contract Extension Through 2027 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has extended the contract of veteran defender Justen Glad through the 2027 season, the club announced on Thursday.

Glad’s contract is now guaranteed through the 2026 season with a club option in 2027.

We’re so Glad he’s here to stay — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 28, 2023

Glad has spent the last ten years with RSL. He made his debut in 2015 and scored his first MLS goal in 2016.

With four games left in the season, Glad already has his most goals in a season with five.

RELATED: Justen Glad Gives Real Salt Lake Lead, Gets Bloody Nose In Return

The hard headed goal that gave us the go ahead pic.twitter.com/rY0NWA1SHM — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 24, 2023

In a press release from Real Salt Lake, Glad showed his appreciation for the club while also remaining adamant about the fact that there is more work to be done.

“While it’s hard to believe I’ve been in Utah for 10 years, there is still so so much more to accomplish. it’s been a dream come true to rise through the ranks of RSL from the Academy to where I am now. It’s been an absolute pleasure learning from all the RSL legends and making lifelong friends here with this club. But we are here to win trophies, and that’s the ultimate goal. We’ve had some deep runs the last few years, and I’m expecting another deep MLS run this year. I believe in this Club, I believe in this group; our locker room culture under Pablo and his staff is outstanding, and we are firmly focused on hosting playoff games at home before our amazing fans, not just this year, but for many many years to come.”

Glad was RSL’s sixth homegrown player and he is the first to eventually become a captain.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

