USFL, XFL Announce Plan To Merge Leagues

SALT LAKE CITY – The two biggest spring football leagues, the USFL and XFL, have announced their intent to merge in the near future.

It is not known at this time when the leagues will merge. However, it is believed that they hope to combine before the start of the 2024 season.

Today, the USFL and XFL announced their intention to merge. pic.twitter.com/rPfGSlTnMC — USFL (@USFL) September 28, 2023

In a social media post, the USFL addressed the merger and what they hope will come from combining the leagues.

“Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.”

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the USFL has filed for a group of new trademarks including NSFL and National Spring Football League.

Report: The USFL has filed 22 new trademark applications in regards to their up coming merge with the XFL, per @JoshGerben Including:

* NSFL

* NATIONAL SPRING FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sounds like the league will have a new name and won’t use either of the USFL/XFL names. Does NSFL… https://t.co/mmMpMSp1YT pic.twitter.com/VJe1FBb9FU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2023

The USFL and XFL both have a history of failure.

The XFL was first founded in 1999 by the World Wrestling Federation and NBC. The league only lasted one season before bad ratings and low interest caused a quick downfall.

The USFL was introduced in 1983 and lasted a bit longer than the XFL, playing three seasons before a failed lawsuit against the NFL ultimately led to the league’s demise.

Although the league’s schedules run at mostly different times, the merger likely comes in an effort to prevent competition for viewership.

The XFL and USFL can capitalize on the NFL’s offseason more effectively if football fans have just one spring league to tune in to.

