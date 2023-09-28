On the Site:
USFL, XFL Announce Plan To Merge Leagues

Sep 28, 2023, 11:06 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The two biggest spring football leagues, the USFL and XFL, have announced their intent to merge in the near future.

It is not known at this time when the leagues will merge. However, it is believed that they hope to combine before the start of the 2024 season.

In a social media post, the USFL addressed the merger and what they hope will come from combining the leagues.

“Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.”

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the USFL has filed for a group of new trademarks including NSFL and National Spring Football League.

The USFL and XFL both have a history of failure.

The XFL was first founded in 1999 by the World Wrestling Federation and NBC. The league only lasted one season before bad ratings and low interest caused a quick downfall.

The USFL was introduced in 1983 and lasted a bit longer than the XFL, playing three seasons before a failed lawsuit against the NFL ultimately led to the league’s demise.

Although the league’s schedules run at mostly different times, the merger likely comes in an effort to prevent competition for viewership.

The XFL and USFL can capitalize on the NFL’s offseason more effectively if football fans have just one spring league to tune in to.

Chandler Holt

