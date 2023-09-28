One dead, several injured in head-on crash in Kane County

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed while six others were injured — including two critically — after a pickup truck and SUV crashed in southern Utah on Tuesday.

State troopers say a red Ford F-150 was heading south on U.S. Highway 89 approximately 10 miles north of Kanab when it went to pass a gray Kenworth semi-truck around 7:20 p.m. As the pickup passed the semi, a Ford Edge SUV approached the area heading north.

The F-150 did not have sufficient distance to complete the pass and struck the SUV head-on, according to troopers. The crash pushed the vehicles partially into the path of the semi, which hit the vehicles and left the road to the left.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. A passenger in the F-150 was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The SUV had four occupants inside at the time of the crash. Troopers say the driver was taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital with moderate injuries, while a woman and 10-year-old boy were airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The fourth passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was hospitalized but her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the semi was not injured but a passenger in the cab suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Both directions of U.S. 89 were closed for approximately three hours. Troopers have not released the identity of the F-150 driver and have not provided any updates on the conditions of those injured in the crash.