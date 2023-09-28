KSL Sports Rewind: Week 8 High School Football Picks
Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 8 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.
Last week, Litster went 5-5 and is 39-28 overall, while Stewart finished Week 7 with a 6-4 record and is 43-24 overall.
For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.
Weber @ Farmington
Litster: Weber
Stewart: Weber
Mountain Ridge @ Herriman
Litster: Herriman
Stewart: Mountain Ridge
Lone Peak @ Skyridge
Litster: Lone Peak
Stewart: Skyridge
Bountiful @ Box Elder
Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder
Brighton @ Alta
Litster: Alta
Stewart: Brighton
Maple Mountain @ Springville
Litster: Maple Mountain
Stewart: Springville
Provo @ Spanish Fork
Litster: Provo
Stewart: Provo
Green Canyon @ Sky View
Litster: Sky View
Stewart: Sky View
Juab @ Canyon View
Litster: Canyon View
Stewart: Canyon View
Layton Christian Academy @ Providence Hall
Litster: Providence Hall
Stewart: Layton Christian Academy
Pleasant Grove @ American Fork
Litster: American Fork
Stewart: American Fork
