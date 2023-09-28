How to watch Ryder Cup and NASCAR this weekend

NOTE: All times listed are Mountain Time.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s an autumn weekend packed with sporting events on NBC, including college football, the NFL, the Ryder Cup in Rome and YellaWood 500 in Alabama.

With the 193th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints airing on KSL TV, those watching golf and NASCAR will have to change channels, so here is how to watch on air and via streaming options.

After conference on Saturday NBC’s the Big 10 Countdown for Michigan State at Iowa will start at 5 p.m., as usual on KSL, followed with on-field action at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday after NBC Nightly News at 4:30 p.m., Football Night in America — with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the New York Jets — starts as usual at 5 p.m., carrying through to the evening’s local news. Viewers will not see any changes to Big 10 and NFL programming.

NASCAR

Free-to-air COZI, in Utah, will carry the YellaWood 500 from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and can be picked up with an antenna.

Those who rely only on Dish and DirecTV may need to use one of the streaming options available as it carries COZI national programming. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will be carry streams of the race, as will Peacock.

A home antenna can pick up the high-definition broadcast free, including indoor models. In most of Utah, COZI is channel 5.2. To see free-to-air channels available by zip code visit: Channelmaster.com. (Be sure to click “all channels” after entering your zip code.)

RYDER CUP

Played in Rome this year, Ryder Cup coverage starts Friday with the concluding match-play format scheduled to end Sunday.

Friday in Rome, coverage tees off at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the USA Network and continues there through 10 a.m. Friday, resuming with the same start on the same channel late Friday night.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, NBC takes over the broadcast, shown locally on COZI, a free-to-air channel that is picked up by antenna and lasts until 4 p.m.

Sunday it resumes at 3:30 a.m., finishing at 11 a.m., all on COZI.

A home antenna can pick up the high-definition broadcast free, including indoor antenna options. In most of Utah, COZI is channel 5.2. To see free-to-air channels available by zip code visit: Channelmaster.com. (Be sure to click “all channels” after entering your zip code.)

Again, Dish and DirectTV subscribers, who receive national COZI programming, may need to choose a streaming option.

Live coverage on NBC streams on Peacock, NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports app and the event is available on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app.