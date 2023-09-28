Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 8
Sep 28, 2023, 1:14 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 29 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Lone Peak @ Skyridge
Here is more information on how to watch Lone Peak @ Skyridge.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Pleasant Grove @ American Fork
Snow Canyon @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Crimson Cliffs @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)
Cedar @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)
Mountain Crest @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Corner Canyon @ Copper Hills (Charger TV)
Bountiful @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Provo @ Spanish Fork (Spanish Fork TV)
Morgan @ Grantsville (Morgan Sports Network)
Riverton @ Bingham (Bingham Hudl)
Beaver @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)
Juab @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)
Carbon @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
Lehi @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)
South Sevier @ Emery (TeamHive.live)
Milford @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)