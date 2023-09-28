On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 8

Sep 28, 2023, 1:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 29 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Lone Peak @ Skyridge

Here is more information on how to watch Lone Peak @ Skyridge.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Pleasant Grove @ American Fork

West @ Highland

Timpanogos @ Payson

Brighton @ Alta

Snow Canyon @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Crimson Cliffs @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)

Cedar @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Mountain Crest @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Wasatch @ Timpview (Sting TV)

Corner Canyon @ Copper Hills (Charger TV)

Bountiful @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Provo @ Spanish Fork (Spanish Fork TV)

Morgan @ Grantsville (Morgan Sports Network)

Riverton @ Bingham (Bingham Hudl)

Beaver @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)

Carbon @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Lehi @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)

South Sevier @ Emery (TeamHive.live)

Milford @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball Preparing For Big Seasons

Basketball season is around the corner and the Utah men and women are gearing up for big seasons in their own, respective ways.

11 minutes ago

Wasatch Academy’s Malick Diallo Completes Official Visit At BYU

The 6-foot-10 Wasatch Academy big man completed a recruiting visit to BYU.

13 minutes ago

Jazz Finalize 2023-24 Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz have finalized Will Hardy's coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season with four new additions to the team.

1 hour ago

BYU’s Isaac Rex Reflects On Time He Met NFL Star Travis Kelce

Isaac Rex is gearing up to take on Travis Kelce's alma mater, Cincinnati. So naturally, we discussed Kelce and Taylor Swift.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 8 High School Football Picks

Week 8 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

2 hours ago

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #18 Thurl Bailey

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 18 is forward Thurl Bailey.

3 hours ago

