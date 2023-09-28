Downed power lines blocking 2600 South near US 89 in Davis County after crash

WOODS CROSS — Crews have closed 2600 South near U.S. Highway 89 following a crash that downed some power lines in the area. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area while repairs are made.

Woods Cross police said first responders arrived at approximately 12:30 p.m. and said those involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries. One driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Repairs were estimated to last a couple of hours, per Rocky Mountain Power crews.