Jazz Finalize 2023-24 Coaching Staff

Sep 28, 2023, 1:40 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have finalized Will Hardy’s coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Four new faces will adorn the Jazz bench this season after the departure of Irv Roland, Alex Jensen, Bryan Bailey, and Sanjay Lumpkin from last year’s staff.

Here’s a look at the four new faces on the Jazz 2023-24 coaching staff.

Who Is On The Jazz 2023-24 Coaching Staff?

Entering his second season as the Jazz’s head coach, Hardy will welcome Chad Forcier, Rick Higgins, Scott Morrison, and Mike Williams to his staff.

Forcier is a 28-year NBA veteran who spent the last four seasons coaching under Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The veteran assistant has been on two NBA Championship coaching staffs, including the Bucks in 2021 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Forcier and Hardy were both on the Spurs coaching staff during the 2015-16 season.

Higgins is a 10-year NBA coaching veteran who spent the last three years in Houston.

The coach has also worked with the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets.

Morrison was the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars last season before being promoted to Hardy’s staff with the Jazz.

The Canada native formerly served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2017-21 under Brad Stevens.

Prior to his time in Boston, Morrison was the head coach of the Celtics’ NBA G League affiliate the Maine Red Claws between 2014-17.

Williams was promoted by the Wizards in 2021 to lead the G League Capital City Go-Go after serving as the team’s director of player development beginning in 2019.

Before his time with the Go-Go, Williams was a player development assistant in Washington and worked with the Orlando Magic G League affiliate the Erie Bayhawks.

Just 27 years old, Williams was one of the youngest coaches in the G League over the last two seasons.

The Jazz will retain Evan Bradds, Lamar Skeeter, Jason Terry, Chris Jones, Sean Sheldon,  Andrew Warren, Matthew Temple, George Rodman, Anthony Beaumont, and Becca Ward from last year’s staff.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL Sports

