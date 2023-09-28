On the Site:
Wasatch Academy’s Malick Diallo Completes Official Visit At BYU

Sep 28, 2023, 2:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Malick Diallo is one of the top centers in high school basketball. Earlier this week, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound standout from Wasatch Academy completed an official visit to the BYU basketball program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malicksna Diallo (@malicksna)

Diallo shared pictures from his official visit that featured a trip into the mountains in Park City.

Originally from Mali, Diallo began playing basketball at 12 years old. He moved to the United States during his freshman year of high school, where he began his prep career at Juan Diego. BYU was the first school to offer him a scholarship.

They’ve been in pursuit for the past two years.

Malick Diallo is a top target for BYU basketball

Along with a visit to BYU, Diallo has taken official visits to Cal, TCU, Loyola-Chicago, and Vanderbilt.

The 247Sports Composite rankings rate Diallo as the 24th center in the 2024 recruiting class nationally. He’s the 132nd prospect overall.

Diallo kicked off a big weekend of official visitors for the BYU basketball program as National Signing Day is less than six weeks away (November 8). Visitors this weekend are expected to include in-state targets Brody Kozlowski from Corner Canyon and Jaxon Johnson at Alta.

BYU currently has one commitment for the class of 2024. That is Hillcrest High (Idaho) forward Isaac Davis. The 6-foot-6 Davis gave his pledge to BYU last spring.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

