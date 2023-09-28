On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Semitruck driver dies after I-15 crash in Iron County, troopers say

Sep 28, 2023, 4:23 PM

(Utah Highway Patrol)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


PAROWAN — A semitruck driver died following a crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County on Wednesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near Parowan when a southbound semitruck was reportedly cut off by a passenger vehicle. The truck then swerved left, crossed the northbound lanes and hit a fence off the shoulder, where it came to a stop.

Troopers arrived on the scene and collected documents from the driver, a 60-year-old man, who was interacting with medical personnel. While talking with them, the man lost consciousness for a short period of time and responders called for a medical helicopter.

While waiting for the helicopter, the man was coherent and talking with troopers, and expressed his desire to stay with the truck to take care of the cargo, troopers said.

Troopers were told the driver later passed away at the hospital, but did not say whether it was related to the crash or the result of a separate medical issue.

