Packers QB Jordan Love Throws, Runs For Touchdowns On Thursday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love scored a pair of touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers in their Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers hosted the Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 28.

During the Week 4 contest, the former USU standout threw one touchdown pass and ran for another score.

After trailing 27-3 at halftime, Love led the Packers’ comeback attempt with an impressive drive in the third quarter. With 8:17 remaining in the quarter, Love connected with Christian Watson for a one-yard touchdown, the duo’s first score of the season. Love’s touchdown toss and a two-point conversion to Jayden Reed cut Detroit’s lead to 27-11.

Green Bay’s push continued in the fourth quarter. With 14:52 to go, Love kept the ball for a nine-yard run up the middle and across the goal line. The touchdown trimmed the Lions’ advantage to 27-17. Green Bay’s two-point try failed.

The Lions ended up scoring another touchdown with six minutes left to push their lead to three scores.

Detroit held off Green Bay for a 34-20 win.

Love finished the game 23/36 passing for 246 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was sacked five times and posted a rating of 69.9. Love also carried the ball twice for a total loss of two yards.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 2-2 record this season.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland