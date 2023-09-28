Cincinnati-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars will meet on the football field for the third time ever during Week 5 of the 2023 college football season.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Football Game

Game Information

The Cougars will host the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

The Bearcats will arrive in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU is 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

This season, the Bearcats opened their schedule with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will arrive in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest will be Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats have only played twice before. BYU owns a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Tailgating

Fans interested in tailgating before the game can do so in Lot 18 beginning at 8 a.m. (MDT) on game day.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Cincinnati will be broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Click here for more information on how to watch the Cincinnati vs. BYU game on ESPN.

What to Wear

BYU has encouraged fans to wear royal blue for Cougar football games both away from home and at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars announced they will wear a “royal rush” uniform combo for the night game.

Top Storylines for Cincinnati-BYU Game

