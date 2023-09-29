On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele area residents want Tooele City to look at mosquito abatement

Sep 28, 2023, 11:01 PM | Updated: 11:37 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Tooele Valley neighbors say they’re fed up with a mosquito problem, and they can’t get any relief.  Tooele City isn’t part of the mosquito abatement district, and neighbors who say they’re getting bit by the decision hope the city will reconsider joining.

During some weekday evenings, people around Tooele County might see trucks driving neighborhood roads, with a curious fog drifting out of a machine in the bed. The humming noise stays steady as the trucks make the rounds; the haze meant to kill nuisance mosquitoes that potentially bring diseases like West Nile Virus.

One place the trucks are often seen in, is Erda where neighbors Brian Cox and Mark Roberts live.

“There’s got to be just thousands in my yard alone, it’s so bad,” Roberts said.

Even with treatment, they still get eaten alive.

“No matter what the temperature, and no matter what the weather conditions, you know, can be 90 to 100 degrees, middle of the day,” Cox explained. “The mosquitoes are swarming you so bad, they just chase you right back inside.”

The two said their properties border Tooele City, which doesn’t participate in the mosquito abatement district. They believe mosquitoes from the city are inundating their yards.

“We’ve got a public health hazard. It’s not just a nuisance, it’s a hazard,” Cox said. “And it’s one with West Nile Virus and other diseases going around that affect the animals as well as the people.”

They aren’t the only ones frustrated. Scott Bradshaw, district manager of the Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District, explained that he’s been getting calls from city residents for help. He described how people are saying they can’t be in their yards.

“They are calling and putting in service requests. And unfortunately, they’re outside of our district boundaries,” he said.

Bradshaw usually tells people to notify their city council and bring forth the issue to them so they’re aware of it.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn told KSL TV in an email that the city council decided not to join the abatement district because of the high additional costs to residents.

According to the minutes from a November 2021 Tooele City Council work meeting that Bradshaw said he was asked to present at, it would cost an average home around $59 per year and a commercial building about $108 per year to be part of the abatement district.

At that meeting, Bradshaw gave information about the abatement district and council members asked questions about treating mosquitoes in the city.

The council decided not to join the district.

“Instead, we treat all the ponds at both of the golf courses located in Tooele City limits.  These are the only large bodies of water in our city,” Mayor Winn wrote, in her email to KSL TV. “This has worked out well.    Although no abatement will get rid of all mosquitos, we feel that our efforts have significantly reduced the mosquitos in the area.”

Bradshaw believes city growth might be leading to the calls they get.

“As is expanding to the west and to the north, they’re getting closer and closer to more mosquito habitat,” he said.

Roberts and Cox live near one of the golf courses that gets the pond treatments.

“Whatever they’re using is not effective,” Roberts said. “We need to try something else, because this is out of hand.”

They’d like to see the city take another serious look at joining the Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District.

“Be a good neighbor,” Cox said. “The mosquitoes growing on your property.”

“They’re part of the community,” Robers said. “So they should be pitching in, helping with the problem.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward ab...

Andrew Adams

Woman shares story of singles party sexual assault as attacker faces prison

As a businessman and singles group organizer faces his next sentencing, a woman who came forward about a sexual assault at a Davis County singles party last year shared her story publicly for the first time Thursday.

13 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Highway Patrol: 20 deaths so far this year in road rage crashes

From tailgating to brake checking, KSL explores road rage remedies and realities.

49 minutes ago

A Springville family said the streetlight in front of their house interferes with their Halloween s...

Shelby Lofton

Springville family asks city to dim their streetlights for Halloween

A Springville family said the streetlight in front of their house interferes with their Halloween setup.

1 hour ago

Weber County using drones to help solve crimes faster...

Mike Anderson and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Weber County Sheriff’s Office using drones to help solve crimes faster

When a drone is launched, deputies here can quickly stream what it’s seeing to deputies in the field, even back over here at dispatch.

4 hours ago

(Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Cloud seeding efforts in Utah will increase to bring more snow

In 2023, the Utah legislature provided an annual budget of $5 million to expand the state’s cloud seeding program.

5 hours ago

Letters Logo...

Carole Mikita

Osmond family documentary to air during conference weekend

For decades, members of one Utah family, the Osmonds, have entertained audiences throughout the world and hit the top of the recording charts. Here is a preview of "The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame."

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Tooele area residents want Tooele City to look at mosquito abatement