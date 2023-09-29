Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say
Sep 29, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 12:14 pm
(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Sep 29, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 12:14 pm
(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school.
49 minutes ago
Torrential rain caused flooding that closed roads, disrupted subway service and overwhelmed basements in the New York City area.
1 hour ago
Dianne Feinstein, a centrist Democrat who served as California’s senior senator since 1992, dies at 90.
5 hours ago
Netflix will send out its last red envelope on Friday, marking an end to 25 years of mailing DVDs to members.
20 hours ago
Food prices worldwide, experts say, will be determined by the interplay of three factors: how El Nino plays out and how long it lasts, whether bad weather damages crops and prompts more export restrictions, and the future of Russia's war in Ukraine.
21 hours ago
Wall Street is holding near its lowest level since June, as stocks drift in early trading.
21 hours ago
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.