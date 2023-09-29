On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #17 Lauri Markkanen

Sep 29, 2023, 11:44 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 17 is forward Lauri Markkanen.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Lauri Markkanen’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 17 – Lauri Markkanen

Acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen has appeared in the fewest games for the Jazz by any player to appear on this list.

But while 66 games is a small sample size, Markkanen’s lone season in Utah is among the best in franchise history.

Considered a complimentary piece in the trade that also brought guard Collin Sexton and rookie Ochai Agbaji to Utah, the Finnish forward quickly flourished performing at an All-Star level from day one in Utah.


In his lone season with the Jazz, the Finnish forward averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Markkanen was elected to his first career All-Star game in Utah and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, the first time a Jazzman has taken home the honor.

Though his short career in Utah precludes him from most categories for Jazz players all time, Markkanen would rank second in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game, second in two-point field goal percentage, fourth in free-throw percentage, and second in effective field goal percentage.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

