Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #17 Lauri Markkanen

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 17 is forward Lauri Markkanen.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Lauri Markkanen’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 17 – Lauri Markkanen

Acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen has appeared in the fewest games for the Jazz by any player to appear on this list.

But while 66 games is a small sample size, Markkanen’s lone season in Utah is among the best in franchise history.

Considered a complimentary piece in the trade that also brought guard Collin Sexton and rookie Ochai Agbaji to Utah, the Finnish forward quickly flourished performing at an All-Star level from day one in Utah.



In his lone season with the Jazz, the Finnish forward averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Markkanen was elected to his first career All-Star game in Utah and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, the first time a Jazzman has taken home the honor.

Though his short career in Utah precludes him from most categories for Jazz players all time, Markkanen would rank second in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game, second in two-point field goal percentage, fourth in free-throw percentage, and second in effective field goal percentage.

