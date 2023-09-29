On the Site:
Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Cincinnati From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

Sep 29, 2023, 1:37 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – What will the weather be like for the BYU/Cincinnati game today on September 29?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

BYU/Cincinnati Weather Report

The weather report for BYU/Cincinnati is courtesy of the KSL Weather team.

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on tonight’s weeknight 8:15 p.m. (MDT) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU and Cincy are facing off today for the first time as Big 12 foes. It’s the first home Big 12 Conference game for the Cougars. BYU leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 2-0. The last meeting took place in 2016–a game at Cincinnati.

Cincinnati’s last visit to Provo was when Bronco Mendenhall was the head coach in 2015.

Kevin Eubank on the forecast for BYU/Cincinnati

“We are looking a clear skies and temps in the 70s, dropping into the 60s.  Great night for football,” wrote Eubank to KSL Sports.

For more weather forecasts from Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather Team, watch KSL TV on channel five or the KSL+ app.

RELATED: Game Day Preview and Score Prediction for BYU vs. Cincinnati

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

