BYU vs. Cincinnati: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Home Opener

Sep 29, 2023, 4:15 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Cincinnati kicks off the week five Big 12 Conference schedule in a Friday night tilt.

It’s the first Big 12 league game at LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU. On the opposite sideline, Cincinnati is experiencing its first Big 12 road game. Both programs are navigating their inaugural seasons in the league.

KSL Sports will be on location throughout the evening inside LaVell Edwards, providing updates and analysis on BYU versus Cincinnati.

BYU comes into the game with a 3-1 record, 0-1 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Miami (OH) then Oklahoma last week. Like BYU, the Bearcats are also 0-1 in Big 12 action.

So it’s an opportunity for one of the Big 12 newcomers to get its first-ever league win.

BYU vs Cincinnati

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.

BYU/Cincinnati Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Beavers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah football travels north for a game against No. 19 Oregon State tonight. Come back here for live updates and analysis from Reser Stadium!

23 minutes ago

Winless UConn Huskies Host Utah State Football In Get Right Game

A third of the way into the season and Blake Anderson's Utah State team has run out of room for excuses after stumbling out of the gates.

1 hour ago

Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Cincinnati From KSL's Kevin Eubank

The weather report from Kevin Eubank for tonight's BYU game.

3 hours ago

Hardy Discusses John Collins, Jazz Starting Point Guard Options

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy discussed John Collins and the team's backcourt, two of the most pressing issues entering training camp.

4 hours ago

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #17 Lauri Markkanen

The countdown for KSL Sports' 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 17 is forward Lauri Markkanen.

5 hours ago

BYU vs. Cincinnati: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day as BYU gets set to host its first-ever Big 12 Conference home game.

17 hours ago

BYU vs. Cincinnati: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Home Opener