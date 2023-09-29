BYU vs. Cincinnati: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Home Opener
Sep 29, 2023, 4:15 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Cincinnati kicks off the week five Big 12 Conference schedule in a Friday night tilt.
It’s the first Big 12 league game at LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU. On the opposite sideline, Cincinnati is experiencing its first Big 12 road game. Both programs are navigating their inaugural seasons in the league.
KSL Sports will be on location throughout the evening inside LaVell Edwards, providing updates and analysis on BYU versus Cincinnati.
BYU comes into the game with a 3-1 record, 0-1 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Miami (OH) then Oklahoma last week. Like BYU, the Bearcats are also 0-1 in Big 12 action.
So it’s an opportunity for one of the Big 12 newcomers to get its first-ever league win.
BYU vs Cincinnati
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MDT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.
