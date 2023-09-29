Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Beavers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Utah Utes football team travels north for a Pac-12 conference game against the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers tonight.

Come back here for live updates and analysis from Reser Stadium!

Utah Football Vs. Oregon State Football

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.