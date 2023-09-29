Reports: Taylor Swift Plans To Attend Chiefs-Jets Sunday Night Football Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift plans to attend Week 4’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

In Week 3, the pop icon showed up to watch the Chiefs dismantle the Chicago Bears. Swift is rumored to be in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Kelce finished Kansas City’s 41-10 victory over Chicago with a team-high seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

A few days after the Chiefs’ second win of the season, it was reported that Swift planned to attend Kansas City’s next game, a Sunday night showdown with the Jets in the shadows of New York City.

The Jets are slated to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1.

“Taylor Swift plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming away game against the New York Jets, amid rumors of a romance between her and star tight end Travis Kelce,” Maddie Ellis and Chloe Melas of Today.com reported. “Two sources close to the situation confirm to NBC News that Swift plans to attend Sunday’s game. Representatives for Swift declined to comment.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report Swift’s plans.

“Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce,” Schultz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.”

This season, Kelce has 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in two games played. The NFL star missed the Chiefs’ season opener due to injury. With Kelce in the lineup, Kansas City is 2-0.

The Chiefs will arrive in East Rutherford, New Jersey with a 2-1 record this season. Kansas City is led by head coach Andy Reid, who played college football at BYU. Former Cougar standout Matt Bushman is a member of the Jets’ practice squad.

The Jets are currently 1-2 and have suffered back-to-back losses. Former Corner Canyon High School and BYU star Zach Wilson is currently New York’s starting quarterback.

The Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Jets kicks off at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) and will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

