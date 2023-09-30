On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Laptop mixup at SLC airport leaves family hoping for miracle return of critical health information

Sep 29, 2023, 8:16 PM | Updated: 8:58 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For all the reasons people visit Utah, the national parks, the skiing, the mountains, Margaret McIntyre couldn’t wait to get here.

“I have never been to Utah before,” she said. However, it wasn’t the outdoor recreation she was most excited about. Her daughter, Aoife, has a rare genetic disorder and is only one of four people chosen for a clinical trial being done at the University of Utah.

“I mean, we feel like we won the golden ticket,” she said.

“There are about fifty different kinds of leukodystrophies. The one she has is called vanishing white matter and there’s about 350 people in the world who have it,” McIntyre said.

The Salt Lake City International Airport is going to become a familiar place for them over the next two years since they live in Chicago. But as they were going home this past Wednesday, McIntyre lost her laptop while going through and didn’t even know it.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t until we were on the plane when I pulled out my computer to do some work and realized I don’t have my computer,” she said. “I actually have someone else’s.”

McIntyre says she remembers during screening, the people helping with her daughter’s wheelchair said they took her laptop out of the bin and put it in her bag to help. It was an honest mistake since the two laptops look alike.

However, she really needs her laptop.

“It has everything to do with my daughter’s medical history. Her clinical trial. The information they need. All her health information,” she said. Some of that information is backed up, but not all of it.

She filled out a lost and found report with the airport, and even looked at pictures of some of the found items, but her laptop hasn’t turned up yet.

Her laptop, which is a grey 15-inch MacBook pro, is also locked, so whoever has it can’t open it without her password. The Acer brand computer she has is also locked, so she can’t find that owner.

McIntyre said she will be back in Utah in a couple of weeks and will bring that laptop to lost and found at the Salt Lake airport so perhaps the owner will find it. For now, though, with her missing laptop, she’s just hoping for a second miracle.

“All our photos from when she could walk and talk are on that laptop,” she said. “It is kind of heart-breaking.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah cyclist killed in collision with touring bus on mountain road

A Sandy man was killed Friday after a collision with a touring bus.

2 hours ago

aerial view of SWAT truck and officers...

Larry D. Curtis

Elementary lockout ends; SWAT continues standoff in Kearns

South Kearns Elementary is in lockout protocol for after-school programs because of police activity in the area.

6 hours ago

FILE - A sign marks Navajo Drive, as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument V...

Eliza Pace

FBI dedicates investigative resources to Indigenous women and children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

The FBI dedicated over 40 FBI personnel to Operation Not Forgotten, an operation designated to support women and children in indigenous communities including Utah.

7 hours ago

The Church announced Friday it will publish a new hymnbook, "Hymns — for Home and Church," by the...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ’s new hymnbook, including children’s songs, expected by end of 2026

"Hymns — for Home and Church" — the new hymnbook that was initially announced in June 2018 — will be released in four languages by the end of 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Friday.

9 hours ago

(The Morgan Maze)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: The Morgan Maze

Family Fun Friday is back with Casey Scott! This week Casey is taking you to the Morgan Maze, featuring a colossal 18-acre corn maze!

10 hours ago

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Josh Ellis

Utah AG Sean Reyes releases statement on allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Ballard

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has issued a statement after a press conference held by an attorney representing at least five women alleging sexual misconduct by the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Laptop mixup at SLC airport leaves family hoping for miracle return of critical health information