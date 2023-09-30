Utah cyclist killed in collision with touring bus on mountain road

MIDWAY — A Sandy man was killed Friday after a collision with a touring bus.

The man, who has not been identified but was said to be from Sandy, was cycling Pine Canyon Road near Midway, according to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. After emergency calls at approximately 10 a.m., the man was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital where he later died.

Pine Canyon Road, a paved mountain road, was closed from Wasatch Mountain State Park entrance to where it intersects with state Route 224 and Guardsman Pass Road for several hours while the crash was investigated.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Nobody on the bus was injured.