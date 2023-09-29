Who’s Out? Latest BYU Football Injury Updates Before Cincinnati Game

PROVO, Utah – The latest injury details for BYU football as they get ready for its first Big 12 Conference home game in Provo.

In our pregame chat, Kalani says that BYU will be down a pair of starters v. Cincinnati; OL Weylin Lapuaho and LB Ben Bywater will be unavailable, replaced by Ian Fitzgerald and Harrison Taggart, respectively. WR Kody Epps will not dress; WR Parker Kingston has been cleared. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 30, 2023

Ben Bywater is out

BYU starting MACK linebacker Ben Bywater is out for tonight’s game. He didn’t participate in pregame warmups. Bywater is dealing with a right shoulder injury that he suffered during the second half of last week’s loss at Kansas.

Replacing Bywater is Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart at MACK.

Weylin Lapuaho out this week

BYU starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho is out for tonight’s game against Cincinnati. The former Utah State Aggie suffered an injury to his left arm in the loss to Kansas.

Lapuaho participated in the Cougar Walk before the kickoff of Friday night’s game but did not go through warmups.

There’s optimism that he could return for the October 14 road game at TCU.

WR Parker Kingston is available

Last week, Kingston was banged up with an undisclosed injury after a catch where Kansas DB Cobee Bryant made a hard tackle on him. Bryant’s hit jarred the ball loose from Kingston and it resulted in a scoop-and-score.

#BYU WR Parker Kingston is going through phase one of warmups. Also, notable freshman Koa Eldregde appears to be suited up as a potential depth option tonight at WR.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 30, 2023

On Friday, he went through phase one of warmups. He is available to participate. But it’s unclear if he will play. Last week, BYU had defensive back Crew Wakley return from protocol after an injury suffered at Arkansas. He did not play against Kansas.

BYU suited up freshman receiver Koa Eldredge for tonight’s game as a depth option.

Kody Epps did not suit up

Did not see Kody Epps during pregame warmups. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told Greg Wrubell on the BYU Sports Network pregame that the receiver would not be suited up.

