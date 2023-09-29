On the Site:
Who’s Out? Latest BYU Football Injury Updates Before Cincinnati Game

Sep 29, 2023, 7:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The latest injury details for BYU football as they get ready for its first Big 12 Conference home game in Provo.

Ben Bywater is out

BYU starting MACK linebacker Ben Bywater is out for tonight’s game. He didn’t participate in pregame warmups. Bywater is dealing with a right shoulder injury that he suffered during the second half of last week’s loss at Kansas.

Replacing Bywater is Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart at MACK.

Weylin Lapuaho out this week

BYU starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho is out for tonight’s game against Cincinnati. The former Utah State Aggie suffered an injury to his left arm in the loss to Kansas.

Lapuaho participated in the Cougar Walk before the kickoff of Friday night’s game but did not go through warmups.

There’s optimism that he could return for the October 14 road game at TCU.

WR Parker Kingston is available

Last week, Kingston was banged up with an undisclosed injury after a catch where Kansas DB Cobee Bryant made a hard tackle on him. Bryant’s hit jarred the ball loose from Kingston and it resulted in a scoop-and-score.

On Friday, he went through phase one of warmups. He is available to participate. But it’s unclear if he will play. Last week, BYU had defensive back Crew Wakley return from protocol after an injury suffered at Arkansas. He did not play against Kansas.

BYU suited up freshman receiver Koa Eldredge for tonight’s game as a depth option.

Kody Epps did not suit up

Did not see Kody Epps during pregame warmups. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told Greg Wrubell on the BYU Sports Network pregame that the receiver would not be suited up.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

