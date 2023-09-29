On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark Attends BYU/Cincinnati Game

Sep 29, 2023, 8:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was on hand to experience history on Friday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Yormark was in attendance to watch BYU take on Cincinnati. It’s the second BYU game he’s watched in Provo since becoming the Commissioner of the Big 12 in the summer of 2022.

Yormark was flanked by many members of the Big 12 administrative staff. Some of the notables included Scott Draper (director of football) and Tyrel Kirkham (Chief Marketing Officer).

The other game that Yormark attended was last year’s BYU/Baylor game which saw the Cougars come up with an overtime win over the Bears in a Top 25 showdown.

Yormark is watching Cincinnati for the second consecutive week. He was in attendance at Nippert Stadium for the Bearcats Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma. That also coincided with a Big 12 Homecoming event.

In short order, since becoming the Commissioner, Yormark has transformed the makeup of the league. This past summer, Yormark added the four corner schools from the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 on August 2, 2024. Those four teams include BYU’s rival Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The additions of the four corner schools will bring league membership up to 16 institutions beginning next year.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark Attends BYU/Cincinnati Game