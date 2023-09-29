BYU CB Jakob Robinson Records First Career Pick-Six Against Cincinnati

PROVO – Cougar cornerback Jakob Robinson intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the house for his first career pick-six during BYU‘s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Friday, September 29.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Cincinnati Bearcats

With 8:28 remaining in the opening quarter, Robinson ended Cincinnati’s first possession by picking off Bearcat quarterback Emory Jones and returning the interception to the house for a 42-yard score.

It was the Orem native’s first career pick-six.

Robinson’s interception ended a six-play, 19-yard drive by Cincinnati and gave BYU an early 7-0 lead.

It was Robinson’s third interception of the season and the seventh of his college career.

The defensive back entered the game having recorded 21 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and two interceptions this season.

BYU’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

The Bearcats arrived in Utah with a 2-2 record on the season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games. BYU began the season 3-1 and 0-1 in conference play.

The Bearcats opened their schedule this season with back-to-back wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati arrived in Provo coming off consecutive losses to Miami (Ohio) and No. 16 Oklahoma.

Friday’s contest was Cincinnati’s second road trip to Provo in program history.

The Cougars and Bearcats had only played twice before. Before 2023, BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Cougars and Bearcats first played in 2015. BYU hosted Cincinnati in Provo and won the contest, 38-24. The teams played in a rematch the following season. In 2016, the Bearcats hosted the Cougars. BYU won the second meeting, 20-3.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland